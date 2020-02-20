Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask answered the call Wednesday when the Boston Bruins needed him the most.

The 32-year-old netminder stopped an impressive 28 shots in the Bruins’ thrilling overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl had a one-on-one opportunity with Rask with Boston ahead just one goal, and the the goaltender rose to the occasion and stuffed Draisaitl to maintain the lead.

For more on Rask's most impressive save of the night, check out the "Save of the Game" video above, presented by TD Bank.