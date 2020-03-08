Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrei Vasilevskiy shined in net Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins entered their clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning sporting a four-game win streak, but left the contest with a loss in largely to Vasilevskiy’s efforts in goal.

Tampa Bay’s netminder stopped an impressive 35 shots on the night in the 5-3 win at TD Garden. Vasilevskiy’s biggest save of the night came on a breakaway stop from David Pastrnak.

To see his best save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images