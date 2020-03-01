Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City can make the last week an unforgettable one by avoiding an upset.

Aston Villa and Manchester City will face off Sunday in London at Wembley Stadium in the 2020 Carabao Cup final.

Manchester City is trying to win the competition for the third consecutive season and the fifth time in the last seven campaigns. Aston Villa last won this trophy in 1996 and is desperate to mark this season, in which it returned to the Premier League after a three-year absence, with some silverware.

Manchester City has dominated Aston Villa this season in the Premier League, winning 3-0 on Oct. 26 at Etihad Stadium and 6-1 on Jan. 12 at Villa Park.

No broadcaster will air Aston Villa versus Manchester City in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Sunday, March 1, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images