The Boston Red Sox have a lot of question marks this season in the pitching department.

Boston’s rotation currently is depleted with Chris Sale set to begin the season on the injured list, and the dealing of David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, along with Mookie Betts.

It’s looking like the Red Sox will have Eduardo Rodriguez, Nate Eovaldi and Martín Pérez all ready for Opening Day, but who else? Brian Johnson potentially could fill a role in the starting rotation for the Sox, and spoke about the possibility after hurling three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

