The Boston Bruins didn’t get out on the right foot against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay potted two shorthanded goals on Tuukka Rask to jump out to a swift 2-0 lead early just over five minutes into the first period. The B’s actually outshot the Lightning in the first period, but never could light the lamp.

The second period brought a mixture of goals and fights to the TD Garden ice. Tampa Bay potted its third of the contest, but the Bruins notched two themselves to make it interesting all while multiple fights broke out.

Both the Bruins and Lightning would add to their total in the final period, but Boston never could even the score as they fell 5-3. After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the loss.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images