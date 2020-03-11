Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins got back on track Tuesday night.

After falling to the Tampa Bay Lighting in a 5-3 roller coaster loss Saturday, the Bruins earned a 2-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Neither the B’s nor the Flyers were able to light the lamp in the first period. Matt Grzelcyk got the Bruins on the board in the second period with his second career power play goal, and Patrice Bergeron slammed the door shut with his 31st goal of the season in the final period to give Boston the hard-fought win over the league’s hottest team.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the impressive win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images