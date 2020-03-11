Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers battled it out in a scoreless first period Tuesday.

Philadelphia entered the clash with Boston as the hottest team in the league with nine straight wins, but the two rivals were unable to find the back of the net in the first 20 minutes.

The Flyers had two separate power play opportunities, but were unable to get anything cooking as the Bruins’ penalty kill came up clutch both times. Philly out shot the B’s in the first period 12-to-8, but the Bruins will have a chance to start the second period with a power play of their own.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images