The Boston Bruins are ready to show off their self-created headwear for the second year in a row.

The Bruins announced Monday they have again teamed up with ’47 to create an exclusive line of player-designed hats for the team’s ProShop powered by ’47.

The 2020 collection offers more than 15 different hats designed by Bruins players like Brandon Carlo, Zdeno Chara, Connor Clifton, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Torey Krug, Karson Kuhlman, Sean Kuraly, Par Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller, John Moore, Joakim Nordstrom, David Pastrnak and Chris Wagner.

(Watch players’ reactions after seeing the finished hats above.)

The limited-edition hats, which include a wide range of styles and designs, will be sold at the ProShop powered by ’47 and are now available online.

In connection with the release of the exclusive player-designed hats, the Bruins will also be holding a “March Hatness” promotion.

The promotion will allow fans to select their favorite hat design of the 2020 collection by voting for the ones they like most on Instagram. The Instagram promotion will quite literally put players’ hats “head-to-head” for a four-round, bracket-style challenge that will ultimately determine the fan favorite.

Following the promotion, that winning hat design will be turned into a ’47 tee shirt.

