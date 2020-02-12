Torey Krug is one of the top defensemen in the NHL, but if hockey didn’t exist, he probably would’ve had a solid career as a fashion designer.
Krug teamed up with ’47 and revealed a new hat he helped design with the apparel and lifestyle company. The brown hat features a logo inspired by Massachusetts and New England-area highway signs.
The defenseman spoke with NESN’s Courtney Cox and talked about the hat at a meet and greet event with ’47 inside the Bruins ProShop at TD Garden.
Watch the interview in the video above.
Thumbnail photo via NESN/Andre Khatchaturian