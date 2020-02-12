Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug is one of the top defensemen in the NHL, but if hockey didn’t exist, he probably would’ve had a solid career as a fashion designer.

Krug teamed up with ’47 and revealed a new hat he helped design with the apparel and lifestyle company. The brown hat features a logo inspired by Massachusetts and New England-area highway signs.

The defenseman spoke with NESN’s Courtney Cox and talked about the hat at a meet and greet event with ’47 inside the Bruins ProShop at TD Garden.

Watch the interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via NESN/Andre Khatchaturian