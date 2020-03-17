Torey Krug, like many other athletes, is keeping himself busy while the NHL season is paused.
A memo sent to all teams advising players to self-quarantine for six days due to the coronavirus outbreak. And the Boston Bruins defenseman is dealing with his quarantine with a bit of humor when he took to Twitter on Sunday to photoshop his face on a popular meme.
Krug also had a simple message for his followers. Check it out:
#StayHome pic.twitter.com/JLYaq3W7Ay
— Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) March 15, 2020
Naturally, Jake DeBrusk had to chime in, too.
— Jake Debrusk (@JDebrusk) March 15, 2020
We’re sure a lot of people can relate to this meme.
The NHL reportedly is exploring options of an altered playoff format for when (and if) play resumes.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images