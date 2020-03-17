Torey Krug, like many other athletes, is keeping himself busy while the NHL season is paused.

A memo sent to all teams advising players to self-quarantine for six days due to the coronavirus outbreak. And the Boston Bruins defenseman is dealing with his quarantine with a bit of humor when he took to Twitter on Sunday to photoshop his face on a popular meme.

Krug also had a simple message for his followers. Check it out:

Naturally, Jake DeBrusk had to chime in, too.

We’re sure a lot of people can relate to this meme.

The NHL reportedly is exploring options of an altered playoff format for when (and if) play resumes.

