Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has opened up the checkbook.

The Cowboys reportedly will retain four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

Cooper and the Cowboys agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract, according to multiple reports. It makes Cooper, who the Cowboys traded a first-round pick for in October 2018, among the highest paid receivers in the NFL.

Here’s a twist: the Washington Redskins pursued Amari Cooper today and tried to pry him away. Dallas prevailed. https://t.co/DNuD48VV0B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

It also comes on the same day the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott and lost free-agent cornerback Byron Jones to Brian Flores’ Miami Dolphins.

Cooper and Prescott showed an instant connection when the University of Alabama product was acquired from the Oakland Raiders at the 2018 trade deadline.

Cooper compiled 725 receiving yards and six touchdowns in nine games with the Cowboys during 2018. He followed that up with 79 receptions for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images