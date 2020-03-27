Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danny Ainge has found comic relief in Marcus Smart’s ‘do.

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations wisecracked about the Celtics guard’s hair Thursday night via Twitter. Smart shared an image of himself standing coolly at home as part of an update he gave his followers about his recovery from COVID-19.

“Let’s all continue to do our part & stay home. I’m feeling 👍🏿💯 and looking 🔥 at home! …,” Smart wrote.

That’s when Ainge dropped this one-liner in response.

“Looking at least 6’5″,” Ainge wrote.

Looking at least 6’5” 😱☘️💪🏼 https://t.co/LSBFNkaKr7 — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) March 26, 2020

The Celtics officially list Smart at 6-foot-3, and we only can presume Ainge added two inches because of Smart’s fully-picked-out hair.

Ainge quipped about Smart’s various hairstyles earlier this month on Twitter.

None of these. Let me design and cut for a unanimous decision☘️🔥 https://t.co/Hd9vhnfMan — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) March 19, 2020

Smart tested positive for COVID-19 last week, becoming the first athlete from Boston’s major professional sports teams to do so. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens issued an encouraging update on Smart’s condition Friday, saying the 26-year-old is “in great spirits” and “joking as always.”

Perhaps that’s why Ainge decided to join the humorous fun.

