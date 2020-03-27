Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart is on the mend.

The Boston Celtics guard last week revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. The 26-year-old was the only member of the organization to contract the virus, as it was reported earlier this week that remaining tests among players and staff members all came back negative.

Smart’s teammates were confident he’d make a speedy recovery, and it appears he’s doing just that. Head coach Brad Stevens on Friday spoke with Celtics reporters via conference call and provided an encouraging update on the sixth-year pro.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Marcus Smart is “doing really well.” Said he’s proud of Smart for coming forward with his positive result and speaking to the importance of social distancing. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 27, 2020

Brad Stevens says Marcus Smart is in, “great spirits, joking as always. Said the team had a Zoom conference yesterday. Smart playfully kicked Brad and the coaches off so the players could chat. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 27, 2020

As for other positive news across the league, Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who had two of the first few known COVID-19 cases in the sports world, reportedly have been cleared ofthe virus, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images