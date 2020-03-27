Marcus Smart is on the mend.

The Boston Celtics guard last week revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. The 26-year-old was the only member of the organization to contract the virus, as it was reported earlier this week that remaining tests among players and staff members all came back negative.

Smart’s teammates were confident he’d make a speedy recovery, and it appears he’s doing just that. Head coach Brad Stevens on Friday spoke with Celtics reporters via conference call and provided an encouraging update on the sixth-year pro.

As for other positive news across the league, Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who had two of the first few known COVID-19 cases in the sports world, reportedly have been cleared ofthe virus, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

