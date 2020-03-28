Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter is bored. And hungry.

The Boston Celtics center, who revealed how he learned about the NBA suspending the season due to the coronavirus, seems like he found a remedy for both issues.

Well, kind of.

And Kanter’s solution — a bag of mini marshmallows and a treadmill — made for one hilarious TikTok on Saturday.

The first-year Celtic had a simple tweet to go along with it: “#QuarantineLife.”

You can watch his video here:

Kanter is not the only Celtic spending time on TikTok during the quarantine as Tacko Fall has put on a producer hat himself.

It’s all a way for players to stay busy as the NBA season has been suspended since Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The league has indefinitely suspended the season and while some are hoping teams can play soon, others aren’t sure if the 2019-20 season will resume.

Our advice during the hiatus? Follow Kanter’s lead.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images