With news that Tom Brady was signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, people initially wondered if TB12 would get to wear No. 12.

The digits already belonged to Bucs’ star receiver Chris Godwin, but it didn’t take long for him to announce he’d give it up out of respect to Brady.

It was a great gesture, especially considering how long the number has been with Godwin.

“When I first got it, it was just a number that I thought was the dopest number,” Godwin told Ros Gold-Onwude on “The Boardroom.”

“I had it in high school, college and the pros so as I started to do more and perform better in it, it just kind of stuck with me and just like took me back to all of those great memories that I’ve had and it’s kind of like how I identify. People call me ’12’ or ‘CG12.'”

And though the All-Pro wideout made the quick decision to give the No. 12 Bucs jersey up, Godwin has no idea what one he’ll wear going forward.

“Honestly I wish there was (another significant number in his life), like I wish I had a second or third go-to, you know, to kind of fall back on,” Godwin said. “But really, the only number that’s had any significance to me has always just been 12. So whatever number I would go to would just be something completely different. But it’s cool though, it is what it is.”

Regardless of what he chooses, he’s looking forward to the new chapter of his career that will be signified by his new number.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images