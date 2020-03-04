To put it lightly, the Celtics are going to be a little shorthanded Wednesday night in Cleveland.
Boston is dealing with a myriad of injuries, and that’ll be reflected on the roster they trot out against the Cavs.
So, here’s who won’t be available against Cleveland:
— Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain)
— Gordon Hayward (right knee contusion)
— Kemba Walker (left knee rehab)
Jayson Tatum., who missed Tuesday’s embarrassing loss to the Brooklyn Nets with an illness, is considered probable, as is Javonte Green, who is dealing with a right ankle sprain.
So then, who actually will be available against the Cavs? Here’s who will be active.
— Carsen Edwards
— Javonte Green
— Enes Kanter
— Romeo Langford
— Semi Ojeleye
— Vincent Poirier
— Marcus Smart
— Jayson Tatum
— Daniel Theis
— Brad Wanamaker
— Grant Williams
— Robert Williams
Two-way players Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters were at Tuesday’s shootaround and the Maine Red Claws don’t play until Friday, so there’s a chance they could be recalled and activated for Wednesday’s game.
Obviously not ideal, but the Cavs are a disaster, so the Celtics could be in a much worse position considering how undermanned they are.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images