To put it lightly, the Celtics are going to be a little shorthanded Wednesday night in Cleveland.

Boston is dealing with a myriad of injuries, and that’ll be reflected on the roster they trot out against the Cavs.

So, here’s who won’t be available against Cleveland:

— Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain)

— Gordon Hayward (right knee contusion)

— Kemba Walker (left knee rehab)

Jayson Tatum., who missed Tuesday’s embarrassing loss to the Brooklyn Nets with an illness, is considered probable, as is Javonte Green, who is dealing with a right ankle sprain.

So then, who actually will be available against the Cavs? Here’s who will be active.

— Carsen Edwards

— Javonte Green

— Enes Kanter

— Romeo Langford

— Semi Ojeleye

— Vincent Poirier

— Marcus Smart

— Jayson Tatum

— Daniel Theis

— Brad Wanamaker

— Grant Williams

— Robert Williams

Two-way players Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters were at Tuesday’s shootaround and the Maine Red Claws don’t play until Friday, so there’s a chance they could be recalled and activated for Wednesday’s game.

Obviously not ideal, but the Cavs are a disaster, so the Celtics could be in a much worse position considering how undermanned they are.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images