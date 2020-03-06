Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics can’t seem to get healthy.

It seems as if when one player finally is able to recover, another is bitten by the injury bug. This will be the case once again for the C’s as they look to build off of Wednesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a clash against the Utah Jazz.

Kemba Walker will return to the Celtics’ lineup Friday night, but both Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward are set to miss the contest as they deal with injuries.

