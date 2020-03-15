Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Wood apparently knew something was off.

On Saturday, the Detroit Pistons forward became the third NBA player to test positive for the new coronavirus, joining Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. The Pistons and Jazz played each other Saturday, March 7, four days before Gobert’s positive COVID-19 test upended sports in the United States.

Wood reported symptoms to the Pistons before facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. However, Wood played anyway, and even scored a career-high 32 points.

Pistons forward Christian Wood reported flu-like symptoms the morning of Detroit's game against Philadelphia on Wednesday, league sources told @SInow. Wood played, but when the Gobert news broke Wood was tested immediately upon the team's return to Detroit. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 15, 2020

It’s unclear whether Mannix’s report contradicts Shams Charania’s report — which stated Wood has shown “no symptoms” — or is independent of it. It’s possible Wood hasn’t shown any symptoms since Wednesday morning.

The 2019-20 NBA season is suspended until further notice.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images