These days, it’s virtually impossible to find something that makes you laugh — especially if you’re on Twitter.

However, if you’re looking for some much-needed levity amid the COVID-19 crisis, look no further than the Boston University women’s hockey team’s official Twitter account.

The World Health Organization recommends all citizens take part in social distancing to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. And, well, let’s just say the Terriers are doing their part.

Check out this tweet:

It’s important to practice social distancing even on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/LMan2zl6ER — BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) March 14, 2020

Well-played.

Again, there is nothing funny about the coronavirus pandemic, and social distancing is something that should be taken very seriously. But laughing remains just fine — if not essential.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/TerrierWHockey