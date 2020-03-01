It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Celtics.

Last season, Boston was consumed by dramatics. The C’s, who were expected to be one of the top teams in the league during the 2018-19 campaign, finished the regular season in fourth place before being routed by the Milwaukee Bucks in the Conference semifinals. Kyrie Irving was no help either, oftentimes finding himself at the center of the story thanks to his less-than-stellar attitude, whether he liked it or not.

This season, however, things are different. Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency over the summer, while Boston picked up names like Enes Kanter and Kemba Walker, who have gelled much better with the remaining players. The Celtics currently own second place in the East and are the team some analysts believe can dethrone the Bucks this go-around.

Believe it or not, Kanter says this Celtics squad is one of the only teams he’s played on where there’s been no drama.

“It’s very shocking,” Kanter said on the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston’s “The Enes Kanter Podcast.” “Every time that I’ve been on, besides Portland (Trail Blazers) and OKC (Oklahoma City Thunder), there was a big drama. It was like the players were mad, and you know the media’s getting into it — it was just messing up all the chemistry.”

Sound familiar?

Certainly, this will give Celtics fans a quick flashback to the dramatics that engulfed Boston last season. But Kanter wants to assure fans that things are better now.

“Life is good, man,” Kanter said. “When you’re winning, when you’re team is playing good, when everything’s going well, life is good. When you start losing, then, oof, then it’s tough.”

How long will the good life last? Only time will tell.