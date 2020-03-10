Carter Hart has almost been perfect this season at home for the Philadelphia Flyers.
The 21-year-old netminder entered Tuesday night’s clash between the Boston Bruins and Flyers at Wells Fargo Center sporting an impressive 20-2-2 record on home ice.
To go along with his sterling record, Hart also has given up a minuscule 1.61 goals per game with a save percentage of .944.
For more on Hart’s unbelievable play at home this season, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.
Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images