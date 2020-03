Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are widening the gap in the NHL’s eastern conference standings.

Their win over the second place Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at Amalie Arena put the B’s nine points clear of the Bolts with just fifteen games remaining. NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps all the action in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Check out the five facts in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports