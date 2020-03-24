Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Isaiah Thomas has not forgot about Boston.

The former Celtics point guard was among the fiercest competitors, especially during the memorable 2016-17 campaign, and never took a night off, even while going through some trying times like the death of his younger sister.

Thomas, who represented the Celtics for three seasons, noted the reasons behind his admiration for the city during a Q&A on Twitter.

Thomas was asked, simply, why he loves Boston so much. And it prompted a pretty awesome response.

“They gave me a opportunity and people actually believed in me for once,” Thomas tweeted.

Fighting through injury issues, the 31-year-old Thomas has played with four teams — Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards — since being traded by the Cs following the 2016-17 season.

Thomas is now a free agent, while he and other players have been out of work as the NBA season is at standstill due to the coronavirus crisis.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images