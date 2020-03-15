Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pierce spent 19 years in the NBA — including 14 with the Boston Celtics.

And now, with Pierce onto something new as an ESPN analyst, he discussed what his post-NBA career has been like with Anthony Adams of The Players’ Tribune.

“I was fortunate enough to plan my retirement, but sometimes, as athletes, you don’t retire from the game, the game retires you,” Pierce told Adams, along with fellow NBA veteran Shawn Marion. “I played in the NBA 19 years and so that’s all I really did. So, it’s hard for me to wake up and do nothing. Y’all know I work with ESPN right now. And I made some good investments, I made some bad investments. It’s always a risk at that.”

Pierce was then asked about the “grind” of being a businessman and entrepreneur.

“It’s a different type of focus now,” Pierce said. “It’s nothing compared to waking up, six in the morning, lifting weights, running, doing all that stuff. I’m over it. In (NBA) contract, you couldn’t do skis, snowmobiling, sky dive.

“So now, like I’m currently trying to do stuff I couldn’t do. I’m nice with it too I can give you the ‘S,'” Pierce said humorously, while showcasing the footwork he clearly has on a pair of skis.

Pierce, unfortunately, will have some time away from his NBA analyst duties with the league suspended amid coronavirus concerns.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images