Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are a couple ways to predict how Jamie Collins might approach his looming free agency.

The 30-year-old is coming off a season with the New England Patriots that effectively revived his career. After a tough run with the Cleveland Browns following a trade there from the Pats in 2016, he returned to Foxboro, bounced back with a nice year and put himself in a position for a nice payday.

His best years always have been with the Pats, but they seem unlikely to be the team that gives him the most money when the new league year begins.

So, certainly, he’s going to have to determine what he values more between the established on-field success he’s had with the New England, or the higher dollar value that likely will come elsewhere.

And he’ll be figuring that decision out with a new agent.

Collins, who’s likelihood of return to New England is moderate, had tweeted that he was looking for a new agent, and on Thursday it was announced he was hiring David Canter.

Excited to welcome veteran linebacker and soon to be free agent @j_collins91 as the newest veteran to join #TeamDEC #LFG pic.twitter.com/Aec1vN0Hg0 — DEC Management (@davidcanter) March 12, 2020

Canter’s top clients are Demarcus Lawrence, Olivier Vernon and Eric Weddle, the latter of which retired back in February. He does not represent any active Patriots.

The new league year is set to begin Wednesday, with the legal tampering period beginning Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images