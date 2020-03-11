It feels safe to say Michael Bennett’s playing days are numbered.

With his twilight years now upon him, Bennett seemingly couldn’t think of a better way to end his NFL career than with him a homecoming.

The 2019 season was a trying one for Bennett, who played in six games with the New England Patriots before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys in late October. Despite limited playing time, the 34-year-old still managed to rack up 6 1/2 sacks over 15 total games. While his best days are behind him, Bennett probably still has enough in the tank for another go-around or two.

And if Bennett had it his way, these final seasons would be played with the Seahawks.

“I would love to end my career in Seattle,” Bennett said on the “Talkin’ Seahawks” podcast, as transcribed by NBC Sports Northwest. “It’s not up to you, though. It’s up to the team.”

After initially entering the league with the Seahawks back in 2009, Bennett played the next three seasons of his career in Tampa Bay before returning to Seattle in 2013. The first season of Bennett’s second stint with the ‘Hawks was a successful one, as he was a stalwart of the vaunted defense that helped lift the franchise to its first Super Bowl title. Bennett racked up 39 sacks and 69 tackles for loss over five seasons in Seattle.

Although the Seahawks might explore other avenues to amend the issue, the team soon could be in need of defensive line help. Jadeveon Clowney, who was acquired via trade days before the start of the 2019 season, is expected to command top dollar in free agency and could be out of Seattle’s price range.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images