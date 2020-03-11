Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara is 42 years old (almost 43), but he’s still finding new, um, skills to work into his game.

As of late, it’s been absolutely launching guys’ sticks.

Chara took exception to a hit in the corner from Mikhail Sergachev in Saturday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He tried to engage Sergachev, but Tampa’s blueliner wasn’t having it. So as Sergachev skated away, Chara cruised behind him, smacked his stick up and sent it into orbit.

You can watch that here.

Even as an isolated incident, it was pretty funny. But in Boston’s very next game, a win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, he did it yet again.

With the Bruins on the penalty kill in the second period, Chara stepped into the slot and blasted Sean Couturier’s stick. Credit to Couturier, though, he regained it fairly quickly.

Of course, this is interference, so it’s a habit Chara has to be at least somewhat careful about. That said, it’s wildly entertaining to watch.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images