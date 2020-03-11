Zdeno Chara is 42 years old (almost 43), but he’s still finding new, um, skills to work into his game.
As of late, it’s been absolutely launching guys’ sticks.
Chara took exception to a hit in the corner from Mikhail Sergachev in Saturday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He tried to engage Sergachev, but Tampa’s blueliner wasn’t having it. So as Sergachev skated away, Chara cruised behind him, smacked his stick up and sent it into orbit.
Even as an isolated incident, it was pretty funny. But in Boston’s very next game, a win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, he did it yet again.
With the Bruins on the penalty kill in the second period, Chara stepped into the slot and blasted Sean Couturier’s stick. Credit to Couturier, though, he regained it fairly quickly.
Chara sent Couturier's stick to the rafters. 😂#IceSurfing pic.twitter.com/7wOumDs202
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 11, 2020
Of course, this is interference, so it’s a habit Chara has to be at least somewhat careful about. That said, it’s wildly entertaining to watch.
