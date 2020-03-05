The Haywards are preparing to welcome baby No. 4 to the family in a few short months.
Gordon Hayward’s wife, Robyn, has announced she’ll be giving birth to the couple’s fourth child in September. Hayward made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram with a photo of the couple’s first three children alongside an empty green onesie.
Check it out:
The couple has had three kids since 2015. Their youngest daughter was born in Jan. 2019.
Talk about a full house.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images