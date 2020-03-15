Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Getting stuck inside for extended periods of time certainly isn’t ideal, but it’s the reality many people face in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Boston Celtics players are among those after coming in contact with Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell days before the two players tested positive for COVID-19. So, some players have been resorting to some interesting forms of entertainment while in self-quarantine.

Enter Tacko Fall.

The 7-foot-5 rookie has been keeping himself (and others) entertained on the hot new app “TikTok,” where he’s been showing off his impressive dance skills. Fall’s most recent video features him busting a few moves in his room alongside the caption, “Don’t mind me I’m just bored lol.”

Take a look, via NBC Sports Boston:

Tacko is just as bored as the rest of us 😩 pic.twitter.com/EyYK5IeBJD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 15, 2020

We don’t mind at all.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images