Jaroslav Halak was a beast between the pipes Thursday.

The Bruins netminder stopped 32 shots in Boston’s 2-1 win over the Panthers in overtime at BB&T Center. Florida opened the scoring 6:55 into the second period, but Halak would not allow another goal in the exciting win.

Halak has been on a tear for the Black and Gold lately winning seven of his last eight starts, including Thursday night’s victory.

For more on the Bruins' goaltender's big night, check out the "Save of the Game" video above, presented by TD Bank.