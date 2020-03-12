Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (11:18 P.M. ET): Donovan Mitchell is the only additional member of the Jazz — either player or personnel — who has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: A second member of the Utah Jazz reportedly has the new coronavirus.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources. Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus Wednesday, prompting an indefinite suspension of the NBA season.

Here’s some additional context from Wojnarowski:

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Whether Gobert infected any other members of the Jazz — or players on other teams, for that matter, remains to be seen. It’s worth noting that Gobert apparently is doing well, to the point where the star center believed he could’ve played Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images