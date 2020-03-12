The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ reported interest in Tom Brady makes plenty of sense.

The Bucs, who reportedly are planning to go “all in” on trying to sign Brady in free agency, are in need of a starting quarterback, first and foremost. And who would be better to fill that void than Brady, whose addition not only could prompt on-field success but also excitement to a perpetually mediocre franchise.

But while it’s easy to understand why Tampa Bay would make a run at Brady, Nate Burleson can’t imagine why the six-time Super Bowl champion would want to join the Bucs.

“I think it’s too much work and it’s too risky,” Burleson said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “Michael Jordan thought he could take the Wizards to the Finals. Was it more entertaining to watch the Wizards with Michael Jordan on the roster? Yeah. The same thing would be the case for Tom Brady if he played for Tampa. Would they be a better team and win a Super Bowl? No. I believe that’s why Tom Brady wouldn’t sign.”

It’s tough to disagree with Burleson here. Bill Belichick probably doesn’t, as one former Patriot believes the head coach effectively is daring Brady to sign with Tampa Bay.

