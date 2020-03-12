Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Van Noy is sure to draw a crowd as free agency quickly approaches.

The outside linebacker was a key cog in the New England Patriots defense this past season while tallying 6.5 sacks to go along with 56 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Van Noy is expected to have a strong market when free agency opens. The 28-year-old recently spoke about the process and said that he is looking to “be a priority for a team.”

