Action was taken Wednesday night.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday reported the NBA suspended its season.

The league released a statement regarding “a player on the Utah Jazz” that has “preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.” No games will be played until further notice.

Check out the entire statement below, courtesy of The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

The NBA has suspended the season in the wake of the Coronavirus Crisis. Its official statement: pic.twitter.com/x3X6pddmSq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 12, 2020

While Rudy Gobert isn’t directly named in the statement, he was ruled out of the Jazz’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night with an illness. The game was delayed minutes before tipoff before ultimately being postponed.

Gobert, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images