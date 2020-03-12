Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Be careful what you wish for, Rudy Gobert.

Just two days after mocking coronavirus concern by touching every microphone and recorder placed in front of him at a shootaround press conference, the Utah Jazz All-Star was ruled out with an illness for Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now, he’s the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, first reported by the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Golbert was tested prior to the game, causing a delay in the tip-off with OKC. After a brief delay, Oklahoma City police closed the Chesapeake Energy Arena and sent fans home, as the game was postponed.

In response, the NBA announced it would be indefinitely suspending the season until further notice.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images