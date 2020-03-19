Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As free agency dominated the NFL landscape Wednesday, the Patriots entered the trade market.

New England traded safety Duron Harmon to the Detroit Lions in an apparent move to free up salary cap space. The trade initially was labeled as a swap of late-round picks, but NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero offered some clarity Thursday morning with details behind the deal.

Compensation on a trade reported earlier in the week: The #Lions acquired DB Duron Harmon and a 2020 7th-round pick (No. 235 overall) from the #Patriots for a 2020 5th-round pick (No. 172). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2020

Save for the second, New England now has at least one pick in every round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots currently own 12 total picks, including four in the first 100.

As for Harmon, he’ll now join a number of former Patriots teammates in Detroit, including Jamie Collins, Trey Flowers, Danny Amendola and Danny Shelton. The Lions, of course, are coached by former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images