The New England Patriots eschewed slash moves during the opening week of the new league year, but they did consider swinging a trade for one of the NFL’s top receivers.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Patriots engaged the Vikings in trade talks involving wideout Stefon Diggs before Minnesota shipped him to the Buffalo Bills.

Breer explained in his “Monday Morning Quarterback” column why those talks didn’t come to fruition.

“The Patriots were one suitor, but events of the day caused their interest to cool,” he wrote. “Franchising Joe Thuney put cap space at a premium for New England. And as (Tom) Brady’s departure started to look more likely, trading for a veteran receiver made less sense.”

The Patriots, who are likely to either trade Thuney or sign him to a long-term extension, both of which would free up a considerable amount of salary cap space, thus far have made just one minor addition to their struggling receiving corps, signing former Arizona Cardinals speedster Damiere Byrd last week.

Their depth chart currently consists of Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Quincy Adeboyejo and Devin Ross.

