It’s no sure thing organized team activities will take place around the NFL amid coronavirus shutdowns.

But if they do go off as planned, expect Tom Brady to be in attendance at his new team’s workouts.

Over the last couple of years with the New England Patriots, Brady did not attend the voluntary workouts, citing a desire to spend time with his family. In years past, he had placed heavy emphasis on the importance of OTAs as a way of getting familiar and building chemistry with his offensive weapons.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Brady is so excited about his fresh start that he does plan to take part in the Buccaneers’ OTAs.

“Oh, and as for how excited Brady is? If things improve in our country in time for there to be OTAs this year, the Bucs expect him to be there — after he missed those his last two years in New England.”

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi shortly thereafter ended up confirming OTAs were a “point of contention” between Brady and his former employer.

This was a point of contention between the Pats and Brady. Cause and effect to how the offense performed, particularly this past year but smart people in that building believe they felt it the year before as well. https://t.co/SaIHjYW0H0 — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 23, 2020

OTAs typically take place from late May to early June, but it’s unclear how nationwide shutdowns in sports will impact those dates.

