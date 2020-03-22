Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Depleted at the position, the New England Patriots reportedly are adding a linebacker.

The Patriots agreed to terms with linebacker Brandon Copeland, The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported Sunday. The Patriots showed interest in signing Copeland last offseason, as well.

The Patriots lost linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts in free agency. Copeland joins Dont’a Hightower, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Terez Hall, Chase Winovich, John Simon and Brandon King on the Patriots’ current linebacker depth chart.

Copeland, who’s 6-foot-3, 263 pounds, started three of 12 games he played last season with the New York Jets. He registered 42 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Copeland, who went undrafted out of Penn in 2013, has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions in addition to the Jets.

Copeland primarily plays outside linebacker. He’s also an experienced special teams player. He’s adept as a run defender, in pass coverage and as a pass rusher. He started 10 of 16 games he played in 2018 with the Jets and could compete for a top job with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images