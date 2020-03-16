Monday marks the unofficial start of NFL free agency.
At noon ET, teams will be permitted to begin negotiating with free agents from other clubs. These players then will be free to officially sign with any team once the new league year commences at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
This group of impending free agents includes 19 New England Patriots players, some of whom opted to re-sign before testing the market. We’ll be updating this tracker as each player signs.
Quarterback Tom Brady
Defensive tackle Adam Butler (RFA): Second-round tender (per ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss)
Edge rusher Shilique Calhoun
Linebacker Jamie Collins
Defensive end Keionta Davis (ERFA)
Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett
Special teamer Nate Ebner
Guard Jermaine Eluemunor (RFA): Original-round tender (per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport)
Center/guard James Ferentz
Kicker Nick Folk
Center/guard Ted Karras
Safety Devin McCourty: Re-signed with Patriots
Offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse
Linebacker Elandon Roberts
Defensive tackle Danny Shelton
Special teamer Matthew Slater: Re-signed with Patriots
Guard Joe Thuney
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy
Tight end Ben Watson: Expected to retire
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images