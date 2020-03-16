Monday marks the unofficial start of NFL free agency.

At noon ET, teams will be permitted to begin negotiating with free agents from other clubs. These players then will be free to officially sign with any team once the new league year commences at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

This group of impending free agents includes 19 New England Patriots players, some of whom opted to re-sign before testing the market. We’ll be updating this tracker as each player signs.

Quarterback Tom Brady

Defensive tackle Adam Butler (RFA): Second-round tender (per ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss)

Edge rusher Shilique Calhoun

Linebacker Jamie Collins

Defensive end Keionta Davis (ERFA)

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett

Special teamer Nate Ebner

Guard Jermaine Eluemunor (RFA): Original-round tender (per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport)

Center/guard James Ferentz

Kicker Nick Folk

Center/guard Ted Karras

Safety Devin McCourty: Re-signed with Patriots

Offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse

Linebacker Elandon Roberts

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton

Special teamer Matthew Slater: Re-signed with Patriots

Guard Joe Thuney

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Tight end Ben Watson: Expected to retire

