Tom Brady appears to be on his way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his former wide receiver is unlikely to follow in those footsteps.

Antonio Brown has been linked to Brady since being released by the New England Patriots during the 2019 season. Brady continuously has shown support for Brown and they have created a friendship, and many believed the next team Brady signed with –whether he returned to the Patriots or moved on — would have to bring Brown along as well.

Well, that no longer seems to be the case.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport had the following to say about the situation:

“My understanding is that this is not something that Bruce Arians is in favor of,” Rapoport said. “He’s had Antonio Brown before. He had him a couple years in Pittsburgh. It does not sound like it went well. This does not seem to be the direction that the Bucs will be going.”

New #Bucs QB Tom Brady may want to bring Antonio Brown with him to Tampa Bay, but it doesn't sound like coach Bruce Arians enjoyed his previous time with AB. pic.twitter.com/HivirRnQAV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

Brady’s new targets in Tampa Bay (for now) include Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. It seems Brady will be just fine with or without his former wide receiver of one game.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images