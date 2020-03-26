The Red Sox still are finding ways to entertain their fans even with the sports world on hold for the time being.

Boston’s Twitter account has been keeping everyone engaged while we patiently wait for the beginning of the 2020 season. So far the account has released pictures of players for people to color, customized wallpaper for cell phones and even had an adorable thread during National Puppy Day.

And they were at it again Wednesday when a “March Madness” bracket was released for fans to choose the best postseason moment. In total, there are 32 moments including David Ortiz’s grand slam against the Detroit Tigers (the iconic cop game) in the 2013 American League Championship Series, Dave Roberts stealing second base in Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS against the New York Yankees, Brock Holt hitting for the cycle in Game 3 of the AL Division Series, J.D. Drew smashing a grand slam in Game 6 of the 2007 ALCS and many, many more.

Each moment is sectioned off by year. Check it out:

Ah, memories.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images