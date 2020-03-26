Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 crisis has brought a lot of uncertainty to the world of sports, with several professional sports leagues in the United States on hold while the virus wreaks havoc.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been leading the league’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Silver appeared on “SportsCenter” last Wednesday to discuss a variety of issues facing the league during the crisis, where he laid out how the league intends on addressing the crisis moving forward.

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter thinks Silver deserves some recognition for his efforts.

“For NBA, man, I feel like it’s player safety first,” Kanter told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg on the latest edition of “The Enes Kanter Show.” “If you look at it, the NBA was the first league that suspended its (season). So I think if there was (no more NBA this season), I feel like we should give MVP to Adam Silver because he’s been doing an amazing job, man, just keeping the players safe and just taking the first step and saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do this.’ And all we can care about is how others are getting affected.”

Hard to disagree with that logic.

The NBA indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season March 11 after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images