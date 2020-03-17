Robert Kraft wants to make one thing very clear: It was Tom Brady’s choice to leave.

Brady announced Tuesday morning that he will be leaving the Patriots after spending the last two decades in New England.

Kraft and Brady met Monday night to talk about the quarterback’s future, and it was at that point it became clear they needed to move on.

And on Tuesday morning, Kraft indicated to multiple reporters that it was Brady who wanted to leave, otherwise he would’ve found a way to make things work.

It’s worth mentioning here that Brady reportedly was not happy that the Patriots wanted him to come to them in negotiations, and not vice versa. So as of Monday there probably was little Kraft could do to salvage things.

As for Brady’s next steps, it’s not entirely clear. However, he reportedly has offers on the table from the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

