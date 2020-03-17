Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Kraft wants to make one thing very clear: It was Tom Brady’s choice to leave.

Brady announced Tuesday morning that he will be leaving the Patriots after spending the last two decades in New England.

Kraft and Brady met Monday night to talk about the quarterback’s future, and it was at that point it became clear they needed to move on.

And on Tuesday morning, Kraft indicated to multiple reporters that it was Brady who wanted to leave, otherwise he would’ve found a way to make things work.

Stephen A just said Robert Kraft called him during the last commercial break and told him: "….be very clear if Tom Brady wanted to stay we would've worked it out, and he would've remained a New England Patriot. But Tom Brady wanted to leave." — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) March 17, 2020

Robert Kraft told me "if Tom wanted to remain a Patriot, we would have had a deal." Said Brady believes it was best to turn the page and start a new chapter of his life in football and beyond. #Patriots @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 17, 2020

It’s worth mentioning here that Brady reportedly was not happy that the Patriots wanted him to come to them in negotiations, and not vice versa. So as of Monday there probably was little Kraft could do to salvage things.

As for Brady’s next steps, it’s not entirely clear. However, he reportedly has offers on the table from the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images