Tom Brady’s whereabouts for the 2020 NFL season remain unknown, but we know he won’t be in New England.

Brady on Tuesday announced he’ll be leaving the Patriots after 20 seasons with the organization. The six-time Super Bowl champion officially will hit free agency Wednesday when the new NFL year kicks off.

Shortly after Brady publicly shared his intentions, ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington shed some light on what boxes Brady will be looking to check off as he mulls his future.

“He covets a head coach who will collaborate with him,” Darlington said on “Get Up.” “He covets a team that is built to win but not necessarily one that needs to be immediately on the cusp of a Super Bowl. He also would like to be somewhere close to New York, but again, he’s throwing a wide net. He would still be willing to go to the Chargers if that was the right fit.”

Los Angeles reportedly has made a “strong offer” to the 42-year-old, as did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As for additional teams previously tied to Brady in rumors, the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders both made moves for other quarterbacks in recent days.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images