It’s been a rough couple days for Rudy Gobert, to say the least.

The Utah Jazz center tested positive for the new corona virus Wednesday night, prompting the NBA to indefinitely suspend its season. Other sports leagues have followed suit, with Thursday’s cancellation of the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments representing the most incredible news on what was an unprecedented day for United States sports.

Some Jazz players reportedly believe Gobert was “careless” in recent days, and Gobert himself apparently agrees. The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to offer an update on his condition, as well as an apology.

Take a look:

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.”

The Celtics, who played the Jazz in Boston last Friday, are among the NBA teams taking precautionary measures in the wake of Gobert’s diagnosis. The team shared an encouraging statement Thursday morning.

As the coronavirus story evolves, we’ll keep you updated with everything you need to know amid an unprecedented time in sports.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images