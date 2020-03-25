Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Did Chuck Schumer mean to reopen an old Seattle Seahawks wound?

The football analogy the United States senator from New York used to describe the status of the federal government’s coronavirus stimulus package prompted a barrage of the same joke about the Seahawks’ loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX. Schumer on Tuesday said the passing of the $2 trillion bill was “on the two (yard line),” according to Politico’s Jake Sherman.

SCHUMER on the Senate floor: “Right now, we’re on the two [yard line]." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 24, 2020

That’s when NFL fans stepped in and reminded the world about the time in 2015 when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called a passing play, instead of handing the ball to Marshawn Lynch, with Seattle trailing New England 28-24 with 26 seconds remaining. Patriots cornerback Malcom Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass, clinching the Patriots’ fourth Super Bowl title.

Cue Twitter jokesters everywhere.

SCHUMER on the Senate floor: “Right now, we’re on the two [yard line]." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 24, 2020

Hand it off, do not call a pass play America 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IQvTw0sKFY — MCS (@connorspunaugle) March 24, 2020

The Senate is on the two yard line and every Seahawk fan thinks, give it to Marshawn. — Center Farms (@centerfarms) March 24, 2020

They say the stimulus bill is now "on the two yard line," according to our @EamonJavers Let's hope they give the ball to Marshawn Lynch and slam it in, rather than try to throw up, and end up with a pick. — Scott Wapner (@ScottWapnerCNBC) March 24, 2020

Senators early Wednesday morning reached an agreement on the stimulus bill, which legislators intend to provide relief to people and businesses which suffer economically from ongoing coronovirus-containment measures.

It turns out the Senate gave the ball to Beast Mode after all.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images