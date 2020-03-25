Most expect Cam Newton to land with a team that’s expected to feature a true quarterback competition in training camp this summer.

NFL insider Dan Graziano, however, has a different path in mind for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Newton on Tuesday was released by the Carolina Panthers, who will move forward with Teddy Bridgewater under center. As for Newton’s next step, Graziano likes the idea of the 30-year-old joining a team that has a starting quarterback with a similar playing style.

“Of all the young quarterbacks, the one who most closely resembles Newton’s skill set is Josh Allen,” Graziano wrote for ESPN. “Bills GM Brandon Beane, who was part of the Carolina front office when the Panthers drafted Newton, has made the comparison publicly. With the way they use Allen in the run game, Newton could sub right in for him at a moment’s notice if Allen were to get injured. And with the Bills poised to build on last season’s playoff appearance, he gives them an experienced option if Allen’s development hits a speed bump and they need an in-season upgrade.”

One has to imagine Newton only would consider Buffalo if he’s not given the opportunity to legitimately compete for a starting job elsewhere. But if he does end up with the Bills, there’s a chance Newton could find himself in a Ryan Tannehill situation: trying to re-boost his stock on a team with legitimate playoff aspirations quarterbacked by a young, inconsistent play-caller.

In terms of other potential landing spots for Newton, one Hall of Fame quarterback likes the idea of the 2015 NFL MVP replacing Tom Brady in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports Images