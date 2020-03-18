Tom Brady woke up everyone Tuesday by announcing he wasn’t returning to the New England Patriots.

By the end of the day, reports had emerged stating Brady planned to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Everyone — Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Brady’s longtime teammates, national talking heads, etc. — seemed to chime in at some point as the news cycle churned, and NESN.com had you covered every step of the way with wall-to-wall coverage of TB12’s league-altering decision.

It’s time to shift gears, though, now that we know which uniform Brady intends to wear for the 2020 season. It’s hard to imagine the Brady hysteria dying down anytime soon, especially in New England, but we have more context with which to work as both the quarterback and his former franchise turn the page after a two-decade run that included six Super Bowl titles.

NESN.com will continue to keep you informed on all things Brady throughout Wednesday and beyond, so be sure to check back with this page early and often for the latest news, reaction, rumors and analysis on what’s next for Brady, the Patriots and the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images