After two decades, Tom Brady’s run with the New England Patriots has come to an end.

But even though he’s now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it doesn’t take away from the heaps of memories he created with the Pats.

Each day over the next few weeks, we’ll look back at one of Brady’s best moments, counting down from No. 20 to No. 1. Today, it’s his No. 17 moment: Brady’s six-touchdown performance in a blizzard against the Titans.

A lot of Tom Brady’s career will be remembered for his playoff heroics and fourth-quarter comebacks, but there were a number of times he had absurd showings in games that weren’t even close.

One of those performances was during the 2009 NFL season, as the New England Patriots faced off against the Tennessee Titans inside Gillette Stadium. Oh, and it happened to be during a blizzard that hit New England, though Brady and the Patriots seemingly were unaffected by the snow. As the second quarter came around, the Patriots were up 10-0 over the Titans, and that’s when Brady and the offense really found their groove.

Brady threw for five touchdowns in the second quarter alone, a record for most by a player in a single quarter. He found Randy Moss for a 40-yard bomb down the field, before hooking up with him the next drive for another score on a 28-yard toss. Kevin Faulk found the end zone on a screen pass from Brady to make it three, then Wes Welker got going with two of his own to end the quarter.

Brady came out for one more drive after halftime, hitting Moss once again for the signal-caller’s sixth touchdown of the game. He managed to throw more touchdowns than incompletions in the contest.

When it comes to accolades, Brady has all one could ever ask for, but this performance will go down as one of his best.

